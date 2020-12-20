Lamont Holds Virtual Open House at Governor's Residence For the Holidays

Governor Ned Lamont and First Lady Annie Lamont released a video taking Connecticut residents on a virtual tour of their house as it is decorated for the holiday season.

Governors over the last 30 years have decorated the house for the holiday season and opened it to the public for tours, including live performances from local musicians, a spokesperson for the governor said.

This year, the Lamonts decided to hold the 30th annual holiday open house virtually, following the advice of federal and state public health officials.

The Governor's Residence is located in Hartford and has served as the official residence of the chief executive since 1943.

The house is used for many official functions of the governor and is made available to nonprofit organizations for charitable events throughout the year. While it is owned by the state, its preservation, restoration, and maintenance are aided by the Governor’s Residence Conservancy, a nonprofit organization, the spokesperson said.

“One of the best parts of the Christmas season for our family is sharing in the festivities with everyone, and that is why it pains us to not have the open house in-person this year, but it is the right and safe thing to do,” Lamont said.

“Like nearly every other event that’s happening this year, we decided to make the open house virtual and film a video to share greetings with everyone in Connecticut. We wish everyone a great and healthy season, and can’t wait until things are able to get back to normal so we can enjoy the festivities with everyone," he continued.