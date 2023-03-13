Lamont Issues Ban on Travel For Some Tractor-Trailers Along I-84 Tuesday

Gov. Ned Lamont has issued a ban on all tandem and empty tractor-trailers on I-84 beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

“During peak periods of this storm, we are expecting to see very strong wind gusts and heavy wet snow in the northern region of the state, particularly along the I-84 corridor,” Gov. Lamont said. “This storm is unique for our small state in that some areas are expected to receive a significant impact and in other regions it may be less severe. I encourage everyone to stay alert for weather updates and take caution if you need to travel.”

A nor'easter is expected to bring heavy, wet snow to parts of Litchfield County overnight and into Tuesday.

The ban will be in effect until further notice.

