Lamont, Lawmakers Plan More Talks on Tolls and Transportation

By Susan Haigh

Gov. Ned Lamont and bipartisan legislative leaders are expected to continue talks on how to fund major transportation projects across Connecticut as top Democratic lawmakers appear more amenable to tolling just big trucks to help raise some of the needed revenue.

Another closed-door meeting is planned next week. It comes days after the Democratic governor and legislative leaders met privately at the executive residence, hoping to come up with a bipartisan compromise.

But it's looking less likely that a deal might be reached that Republicans -- the minority party in the General Assembly -- can sign onto.

Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano says it's "very difficult" for Republicans to support a plan with any tolls. The Senate GOP has proposed a complicated plan that involves spending some state budget reserves.

