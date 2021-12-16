Lamont Moves Ahead With Climate Initiative

Gov. Ned Lamont signed a sweeping executive order Thursday that calls for improved energy efficiency and a reduction in the number of miles people drive. But not everyone believes it will have much of an impact on climate change.

“We know this is the crisis of our time and it calls on all of us to get involved and get engaged,” Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes said.

Dykes said the executive order Lamont signed moves the state in the right direction.

“Obviously the permanent funding mechanism and the cap on carbon emissions was an element of TCI is not something that we can do without legislation but to the extent that I think the theme here is not meeting our 2030 targets, know there are things the executive branch can do within existing authority,” Dykes said.

The legislature failed to muster enough support for the Transportation Climate Initiative, which would have capped carbon emissions in the transportation sector through what amounted to a gas tax.

“The number one source of pollution right now is our transportation system. Connecticut’s doing really well in terms of the electric system, really well on getting zero carbon on our electric grid over the next 10 to 15 years,” Lamont said.

The governor said this executive order which takes effect immediately begins to address climate change.

“This is what the market is calling for and our job is to make sure that Connecticut is ready,” he said.

Switching to electric vehicles “is going to save middle-class drivers a lot of money,” he added.

The 23 actions required by the executive order include a statewide electric bus fleet; a target to reduce how many miles we drive; regulations for emissions from medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and efficiency standards for appliances.

“Now we’re seeing the governor attempting to implement environmental policies that were rejected, that environmentalists have been putting pressure on him to try and address,” House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora said.

Candelora said the governor’s actions will impact residents' pocketbooks.

“Aside from the tax dollars that are going to have to go into replacing all our buses with battery-operated vehicles, the governor is directing the commissioner to impose efficiency standards on all our consumer goods,” he said.

Those energy efficiency standards will be decided by DEEP.

“This executive order is reflecting all of the actions that we can take with the tools that the executive branch has to ensure that we make further progress,” Dykes said.