Lamont pushes expansion of property tax credit

Gov. Ned Lamont was in Newington Tuesday making a push for his proposed expansion of the state’s property tax credit.

In his budget proposal, Lamont suggested raising the credit by $50 to $350 for those who qualify for the maximum benefit.

“The property tax, when it goes up, it’s not related to your income,” Lamont said during a press conference at Newington Town Hall. “It’s relentless.”

Lamont also suggested raising the eligibility limit for families to get some benefit to $130,000 for individual filers and $160,000 for families.

He estimates this would save 800,000 filers a combined $85 million.

Mayor Jon Trister (D-Newington) backed the idea, saying residents in his town are looking for any relief they can get.

“People are hurting, and anything that we can do to help them tax relief wise is great,” he said.

Senate Republicans say it doesn’t go far enough.

Last week, they unveiled a proposal to cut income taxes by an average of $1,000 per person, possibly phased in over a few years.

They also want to cap how much mill rates can grow each year.

“We should be ambitious, we could do a lot more for this state,” said Sen. Ryan Fazio.

The financial website WalletHub recently said Connecticut homeowners pay the third highest tax bills in the nation.

Lamont said he’s open to other suggestions for tax relief but was skeptical of the Republican plan.

Their proposal relies on a pay freeze for state employees. Lamont warned that would make it hard for him to hire.

“If I say I'm going to flat fund everybody in the public sector, I wouldn’t be able to get the best people I need to represent the people in the state,” the governor said.