Lamont seeks audit of CT colleges and universities due to ‘controversial spending decisions'

Governor Ned Lamont has asked for an audit into questionable food, housing and other expenses for the head of the Connecticut State College and University (CSCU) system.

The request comes one day after a Connecticut Insider reporter on CSCU Chancellor Terrence Cheng's benefits and expenses, including $2,100 a month for an apartment he lives in part-time, dinners that exceeded a $50 limit, and even alcohol.

Lamont has asked Comptroller Sean Scanlon to review Cheng's expenses. You can read the letter below.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"At a time where the community colleges are really working hard to keep within a budget, you've got to lead by example," Lamont said.

In a statement, the governor said spending decisions have raised serious concerns about the transparency and accountability of CSCU's financial management.

Lamont hopes the audit will include information including:

An itemized report of purchases made using procurement cards (P-Cards), identifying vendors and purposes. A review of all expenditures for meals and entertainment including costs for dining with stakeholders/vendors, conferences and related events. Information on the use of state-owned vehicles by CSCU personnel, including logs of usage, fuel costs and mileage reimbursement. Any information regarding tax reporting involving CSCU leadership. Audit the financial practices of the entire CSCU system, including discretionary spending, travel and procurement activities. Assess whether public funds have been managed in accordance with state financial policies and in alignment with the educational mission of the CSCU system.

Lawmakers said they also plan to look into this.

"To see that money being used for expensive dinners and champagne and travel, etc., that is seemingly unnecessary. Obviously should get taxpayers frustrated," Sen. Stephen Harding (R-Minority Leader) said.

Despite the report, the governor said he still has confidence in Cheng.