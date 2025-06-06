Lamont signs bill to bolster business relations with Puerto Rico

A new commission will look for ways to bolster trade between Connecticut and Puerto Rico.

Lawmakers say the commission recognizes the important role that Puerto Ricans play in Connecticut. Puerto Ricans make up 8% of Connecticut’s population, the most of any state.

“We don’t know what's going to happen nationally, but we know here in Connecticut, Puerto Ricans are always welcome,” Rep. Antonio Felipe (D-Bridgeport) said. “Puerto Ricans are part of who we are.”

The 23-member Connecticut-Puerto Rico Trade Commission will look for new trade and investment opportunities between the Nutmeg State and the unicorporated U.S. territory.

It will also seek to foster business and academic opportunities. Additionally, the commission will focus on aeras of mutual interest.

“We already see an organic flow of business and pleasure to Puerto Rico, so this bill capitalizes on what’s already happening,” Puerto Ricans United President Joe Rodriguez said.

The House and Senate unanimously approved the bill during the legislative session. It’s the first piece of legislation Gov. Ned Lamont celebrated with a bill signing ceremony.

“I look forward to the day that more companies coming from Puerto Rico come up and help bring the culture to Connecticut,” Lamont said during the ceremony in Bridgeport.

The commission was one of many victories for Puerto Rican lawmakers this past session.

The legislature also approved new license plates honoring the Borinquineers, a mostly Puerto Rican Army brigade.

There was also a resolution asking Congress to change the Jones Act, which requires cargo moving between U.S. ports be shipped only on U.S. ships.

“The most Puerto Rican agenda ever in the state of Connecticut,” said Rep. Geraldo Reyes, Jr. (D-Waterbury).