Lamont Signs Gas Tax Relief Bill Into Law

Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill into law Thursday to temporarily suspend the state's gas tax beginning April 1.

He signed the bill in private, one day after both chambers of the General Assembly passed the bill unanimously.

Connecticut imposes an excise tax of 25 cents per gallon on gasoline. The new law suspends that tax from April 1 through June 30 to offer drivers some small relief at the pump during a time of soaring gas prices.

The law does not suspend the tax on diesel fuel.

“With this bipartisan action, we are taking steps to provide some relief to consumers as they face rising prices due to a number of international dynamics and market instability that go far beyond our state," Gov. Lamont said in a release.

The law also suspends fares on public buses statewide during the same time period and creates a one-week sales tax holiday beginning April 10. The tax holiday applies to clothing and footwear under $100.

“We can provide instant relief for state motorists with this legislation that was unanimously approved in the House. However, we remain committed to working on sensible, affordable remedies for consumers during this time of runaway inflation. I hope this is just a first step in that direction,” House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora said.