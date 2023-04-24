Modular Building Manufacturer Moving Headquarters to Hamden

Connecticut business leaders and Gov. Ned Lamont announce details Monday about a company relocating its U.S. headquarters to Hamden.

FullStack Modular will move its headquarters from Brooklyn, New York to Hamden, according to a release from the company.

The company designs, manufactures, and constructs mid- and high-rise multi-family buildings, hotels, and student housing, according to the release.

FullStack Modular will set up its new U.S. headquarters at 30 Edmund Street in Hamden.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The company said it will invest between $8-$12 million into Connecticut and expects to bring at least 100 new jobs to the state.