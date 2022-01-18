mental health

Lamont To Discuss Mental Health Services For Students

governor Ned Lamont standing outside his residence in Hartford.
Gov. Ned Lamont is planning to discuss the availability of mental health services for students in the wake of the fentanyl overdose death of a 13-year-old student at a school in Hartford.

The student at the Sport and Medical Sciences Magnet School in Hartford was hospitalized Thursday after overdosing on the drug while at school. Two other students who were exposed to the fentanyl were also taken to the hospital but later released.

Police found 40 bags of the fentanyl in the school.

Just a day later, five students at New Haven's Bishop Woods Architecture & Design Magnet School were taken to the hospital after ingesting an edible item that contained THC and began vomiting.

The governor will be joined by Mental Health and Addiction Services Commissioner Nancy Navarretta and state Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker.

They will hold a news conference at 2 p.m.

