Lamont to Participate in Roundtable on Pandemic's Impact on Colleges

Gov. Ned Lamont will take part in a roundtable discussion today on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on higher education.

The discussion will take place at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic at 11:30 a.m.

The governor will be joined by Connecticut State Colleges and Universities President Mark Ojakian, ECSU President Elsa Nunez, and the commissioner of the Department of Public Health, Deidre Gifford. ECSU students and staff will also participate.

