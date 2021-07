Gov. Ned Lamont will sign a bill into law today prohibiting the use of firefighting foam containing PFAS for training purposes.

PFAS is a group of chemicals, per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances, that can be dangerous if it gets into rivers and groundwater.

Read the bill here.

The governor will sign the bill during a ceremony at noon in Windsor.