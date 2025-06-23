Lamont vetoes bills on housing, paying striking workers lost wages

Gov. Ned Lamont vetoed a sweeping housing bill on Monday, saying he wants more time to work with municipalities to address their concerns.

It’s one of two controversial bills Lamont (D-Connecticut) vetoed. He also blocked legislation to give unemployment compensation to striking workers.

“A veto doesn’t mean dead stop,” he said from his capitol office. “A veto means to me that we can do a lot better."

The housing bill sparked weeks of public efforts from both sides to sway Lamont’s opinion on the bill.

This included municipal leaders campaigning for him to veto the bill. It worked.

“I think we can make it better,” Lamont said. “I think the only way to make it work is to have buy-in from the local communities.”

The top concern from local leaders centered on housing, or so-called “fair share," goals regarding affordable housing for each town.

Municipal leaders raised concerns that the goals could become mandates, a perception Lamont said is problematic.

Municipal leaders also raised concerns about controls on local zoning, including restrictions on parking requirements and an easier process to convert commercial space to residential.

“The takeaway of local zoning was situation where we heard a lot from our local residents throughout the region and throughout the state,” North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda (R) said.

Lamont said he wants the Fair Share Provision removed, instead focusing on his plan of “towns take the lead.”

That model, also in the plan, tasks towns with identifying where affordable housing can be built. Lamont supports offering incentives to towns to follow through on their plans.

Supporters of the bill said they had a deal with the governor’s staff.

“We're all a little shell-shocked because of the fact that his office signed off on the bill prior to the vote in the House and Senate,” Sen. Bob Duff (D-Majority Leader) said.

Supporters also expressed questions about whether municipalities would offer an alternative that went far enough to addressing the housing problem.

Peter Harrison, state director with Regional Plan Association, said the bill included other important ideas, such as support for transit-oriented development.

He wanted Lamont to sign the bill while agreeing to changes in the future.

“We felt that we had a really strong bill,” Harrison said. “A lot of people worked on it. A lot of different pieces over a very long time, multiple sessions.”

Lamont hopes to have an alternate proposal in time for a special session, possibly in late summer or early fall.

He also vetoed a bill to give striking workers access to unemployment compensation. He made the same decision to a bill last year that would have created a new account for the same purpose.

Lamont defended his pro-labor credentials, but said this idea is too far.

“I think I'm pro-jobs and I want to watch out for any bill that I think discourages jobs in our state,” he said.

Labor leaders objected to the decision, even if it was expected.

“This veto sends a clear message: Gov. Lamont is more concerned with protecting corporate profits than supporting the working people who make our economy run,” AFL-CIO Connecticut President Ed Hawthorne said in a statement.

Duff was also disappointed, but said Democratic lawmakers will try to find a solution that appeases Lamont next session.

“There is compromise there somewhere,” he said. “We just have to get him to a place that he’s comfortable.”