Lamont wants to keep Connecticut Sun here after report of possible sale

The Connecticut Sun open their season at home this Sunday.

While fans of the WNBA team may be excited for the season, they may not be as excited to hear about a new report from Sportico that the team's ownership group is shopping the team for a potential sale.

With the additions of players to the league like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and now Paige Bueckers, the WNBA is on the rise.

The league is even adding teams, with the addition of the Golden State Valkyries this season.

But according to the report, the Connecticut Sun's ownership group has hired investment bank Allen & Company to explore the sale of the franchise.

If they do sell, it is likely the team will relocate.

According to the WNBA, in 2024, the league had its highest total attendance in 22 years.

It’s up about 48% from the previous season, and there were 154 sold-out games, which is a 242% increase from the season before.

People on Facebook reacted to news of the potential sale.

“I saw this coming over 2 years ago. The writing was on the wall. I mean, seriously, what did everyone expect?” David posted.

“They can't compete with the big markets and can't attract top-tier talent, although I do like the new look,” Barbara added.

“Not providing state-of-the-art practice facilities is a zinger with the majority of players not wanting to play for the franchise. Unfortunately, Connecticut, with rabid women's basketball fans, will very likely be without a WNBA team,” Tama commented.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he is going to do what he can to keep the team in Connecticut.

“They mean a lot to the state," Lamont said. "I’ll be speaking with the Mohegan Sun and see what the situation is. I don’t want to put the taxpayers’ money at risk, but I also know how important the Connecticut Sun is, so I will just hear what they have to say.”

We reached out to Mohegan Sun but have yet to hear back.