Lamont Welcomes Trick-or-Treaters to Governor's Residence

Gov. Ned Lamont and First Lady Annie Lamont greeted trick-or-treaters in Hartford at the Governor's Residence on Halloween.

"I loved seeing such creative costumes by all of the trick-or-treaters who came by the residence," Lamont said on Twitter.

The Lamont's asked children to come out to their home on Prospect Avenue starting at 5 p.m.

The governor was pleased to welcome the William Hall High School drama class from West Hartford.

A group of teens as the residence sang "Frozen" hit "Let It Go" to a young girl dressed as Elsa. You can see the video below.

I don’t think anything else tonight will top this moment. #halloween2021 pic.twitter.com/wbxDfnP7R9 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 31, 2021

Even Chew-Chew from the Hartford Yard Goats stopped by.

Leading up to Halloween, Lamont has been retweeting his favorite costumes on Twitter. Some examples are below.

This is a pretty darn good #halloweencostume. Think your kid’s is better?



Reply with a pic and I’ll RT the best ones. https://t.co/OetziPQs3r — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 29, 2021