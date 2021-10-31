Halloween

Lamont Welcomes Trick-or-Treaters to Governor's Residence

Gov. Ned Lamont and First Lady Annie Lamont greeted trick-or-treaters in Hartford at the Governor's Residence on Halloween.

"I loved seeing such creative costumes by all of the trick-or-treaters who came by the residence," Lamont said on Twitter.

The Lamont's asked children to come out to their home on Prospect Avenue starting at 5 p.m.

The governor was pleased to welcome the William Hall High School drama class from West Hartford.

A group of teens as the residence sang "Frozen" hit "Let It Go" to a young girl dressed as Elsa. You can see the video below.

Even Chew-Chew from the Hartford Yard Goats stopped by.

Leading up to Halloween, Lamont has been retweeting his favorite costumes on Twitter. Some examples are below.

HalloweenHartfordgovernor ned lamont
