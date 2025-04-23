Newington

Landscapers and garden experts recommend spring cleanups for a healthy lawn

By Sydney Boyo

As warmer weather comes, landscapers are recommending people do a spring cleaning before they beautify their homes and properties.

“Do a spring cleanup before anything,” said Oscar Rivera, owner of Rivera Brothers Landscaping. “That will remove all the leaves and dead grass from the ground to get a fresh start.”

He says during the winter, branches can fall off trees and other debris like sand and salt need to be cleaned up.

“This spring there’s quite a bit of lawn damage from last year’s combination of the drought and grub damages,” said Don Woods, manager at Stonehedge Garden Center. “You see a lot of brown lawns that need reseeding.”

Once spring cleanup is complete people can start tending to their lawns and gardens.

“Springtime is the best time to do your gardening,” said Woods. “This time of year, it’s start with cold crops, vegetables, lettuce, all sort of things.”

Woods says as it gets warmer there are more options to plant.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station recommends several steps to optimize your plant’s health including fertilizing, apply mulch and watering your plants.

