A section of the Berlin Turnpike is closed after a downed tree snapped a telephone pole on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the southbound side of the Berlin Turnpike between Arrow Road and the off ramp of Route 175 westbound around 10:30 a.m.

According to firefighters, a downed tree snapped a telephone pole and brought wires down.

At this time, the right lane of one section of the road is closed. There's no word on when the area will be fully reopened.