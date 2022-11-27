Tolland

Car Fire Closes Part of I-84 West in Tolland

CT DOT

A car fire has closed part of Interstate 84 west in Tolland on Sunday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said one lane of the highway is open between exits 69 and 68. There is no word when the highway will fully reopen.

Heavy black smoke can be seen in the area.

A crash has also been reported on the eastbound side of the highway between exits 68 and 69. The left lane is currently closed.

It's unclear if anyone is injured in either incident.

