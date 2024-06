Three lanes of Interstate 84 West in East Hartford are closed after a tractor-trailer lost some of the load it was carrying and traffic cameras show debris on the highway.

State police said only the left lane is getting by at exit 51. They are urging people to use a different route.

#CTTraffic I-84 westbound in the area of Exit 51 in Hartford - All travel lanes are shut down except for the left lane due to a tractor trailer which has lost is load. Please use alternate routes and plan for traffic delays. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 21, 2024

No information was immediately available on what the truck was carrying.