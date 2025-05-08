Traffic

Rollover caused lane closures on I-91 in Enfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

Part of Interstate 91 North in Enfield was closed after vehicles rolled over on Thursday morning and the scene has cleared.

Photos from Enfield Firefighters Local 3912 showed two vehicles rolled over and state police said minor injuries were reported.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The crash happened around 6:54 a.m. and the highway was closed briefly between exits 47E and 47W. Lanes remained closed for awhile and the scene has since cleared.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Traffic
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us