Rollover caused lane closures on I-91 in Enfield

Part of Interstate 91 North in Enfield was closed after vehicles rolled over on Thursday morning and the scene has cleared.

Photos from Enfield Firefighters Local 3912 showed two vehicles rolled over and state police said minor injuries were reported.

The crash happened around 6:54 a.m. and the highway was closed briefly between exits 47E and 47W. Lanes remained closed for awhile and the scene has since cleared.