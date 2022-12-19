Lanes of I-91 South and North in North Haven Closed Due to Crash, Emergency Road Work

Lanes of Interstate 91 south and north in North Haven are closed after a crash that requires emergency road work.

State police said the rollover crash happened on I-91 south near exit 9 on Sunday night.

Injuries were reported. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

The left lane of I-91 south and the left lane of I-91 north remain closed so crews can perform emergency road work. There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

