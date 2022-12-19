north haven

Lanes of I-91 South and North in North Haven Closed Due to Crash, Emergency Road Work

By NBC Connecticut Staff

NBC Connecticut

Lanes of Interstate 91 south and north in North Haven are closed after a crash that requires emergency road work.

State police said the rollover crash happened on I-91 south near exit 9 on Sunday night.

Injuries were reported. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

The left lane of I-91 south and the left lane of I-91 north remain closed so crews can perform emergency road work. There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

