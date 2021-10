A vehicle has jackknifed on Route 8 North in Harwinton and on lane is closed.

The crash happened on Route 8 North between exits 41 and 42 and the left and center lanes were closed, according to CT Travel Smart. As of 2:30 p.m., the left lane remain closed.

Officials said two passenger vehicles and one tractor-trailer were involved and no injuries are reported.