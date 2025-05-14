Police arrest 2 teens suspected of setting laptop on fire at Southington High School

Southington police have arrested two teens who are suspected of setting a laptop on fire at Southington High School and they said they think this might have been connected to the “Chromebook Challenge” TikTok trend.

The school resource officer assigned to Southington High School responded to a report of smoke coming from a room in the building around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7 and learned that smoke was coming from a Chromebook laptop and a school staff member had thrown the computer out the window, police said.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

While investigating, police learned that two young men, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, stuck objects into the laptop, causing it to catch fire, police said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The school was temporarily evacuated and the Southington Fire Department responded.

Police said no students or staff were injured and no other property was reported to be damaged.

Police said this might have been influenced by a TikTok trend referred to as the “Chromebook Challenge.”

Students have been are recording themselves sticking items like pencils and springs into the charging ports of their Chromebooks to set them on fire.

The two teens have been charged with reckless burning, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and breach of peace in the second degree.

They are scheduled to appear in court on May 15.