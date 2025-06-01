Larceny complaint at East Hartford diner leads to death of teenager

A larceny complaint at a diner in East Hartford led to the death of a teenager early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a complaint of a larceny at the AAA Diner on Main Street around 5 a.m. It was reported that four people left the restaurant without paying their bill.

An officer said they saw they suspects entering an Uber and leaving the scene. That same officer stopped the vehicle near Main Street and Orchard Street.

Police said during the stop, a 17-year-old male from Hartford ran from the stop.

While chasing the man on foot, officers lost sight of him and said they then heard a gunshot.

The 17-year-old was quickly found in the 1100 block of Main Street with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his right leg, according to police. A stolen gun, later traced to South Windsor, was found next to him, investigators added.

Emergency crews immediately began life-saving measures. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he later died during surgery.

The teen's identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is open and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Patrick Sullivan at (860) 528-4401 or by email.