Large 50-acre brush fire breaks out in Lyme

By Angela Fortuna

Crews are battling a large brush fire that has already spread over 50 acres in Lyme on Wednesday.

The Lyme Fire Company said the fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Becket Hill and Grassy Hill roads.

Multiple fire departments and CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) forestry crews are responding to the scene.

Town officials said smoke can be seen in the area.

Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area to allow crews to extinguish the blaze.

No additional information was immediately available.

