Large brush fire near I-84 in Vernon will continue to smolder overnight

A large brush fire in Vernon will continue to smolder overnight after crews worked to contain it Monday afternoon.

Town officials said firefighters battled a nine-acre brush fire in the northeast section of town just south of Interstate 84.

It was reported at 2:30 p.m. and was under control several hours later.

A CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection wildfire team walked the perimeter of the fire and is confident the blaze won't spread anymore, authorities said.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down, but it will continue to smolder overnight. Residents along I-84 and in the area of the fire between exits 66 and 67 may still smell smoke through the night.

Two firefighters were evaluated at the scene, but weren't taken to the hospital, according to officials.

Several fire department helped get the fire under control. The Vernon Fire Marshal is investigating.

