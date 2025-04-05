New Hartford

Large condo fire closes Route 44 in New Hartford

Police lights
A large fire at a condominium complex has closed Route 44 in New Hartford on Saturday.

Multiple fire departments are at the scene of the fire on Main Street in New Hartford. State police are also assisting.

Canton police said Albany Turnpike (westbound) is currently closed to traffic between Cherrybrook Road and the New Hartford town line.

There is no word on how long the closure will last.

The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

