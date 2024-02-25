Large crowds at the 42nd CT Flower and Garden Show

We're a couple weeks away from spring, but there was still a way to enjoy the sights and sounds of it in Hartford.

Dozens came out to the fourth and final day of the 42nd Connecticut Flower and Garden Show.

Since Thursday, the Convention Center has been filled with plants, flowers, and foliage that were bursting with color.

"My eyes don't know where to look first," said Carmi Corbani, of Stamford.

This was Corbani's first time at the show, but she has quite the green thumb.

"I've been to all the garden shows, Chelsea and London, everything. I'm just crazy about gardening," said Corbani.

Show producer Kristie Gonsalves says she does this to give people a little escape from the cold, and to get them thinking about the spring.

"Really gardening starts now. In a couple weeks, people will start to put in their seeds, and when you walk in, it's just amazing to have that scent, sound, and smell of spring and see all these amazing displays," said Gonsalves.

And there were number of displays along with live gardens, demonstrations, and seminars.

There was also plenty of shopping to do. Tools for the garden, plants to spruce up the home, and other unique items.

"They're to be put out in the yard. They're something to make you smile. Something exciting for you to look at and the birds get to benefit from it," said Erin Pfau.

This was Pfau's third year selling her colorful bird feeders at the show. Her business is called Impeckable and is based in western Massachusetts.

"Just looking at this place is beautiful," said Amelia Scapellati.

The flower and garden show is a tradition in this little girl's family. She and her mother were there right as doors opened at 10 a.m.

"It's something my grandma used to do with my mom and my mom used to do with and I do with her. "We're plants people, and I have a new classroom now, and I'm looking for plants to fill my new classroom," said Ana McKenna, Amelia's mom.