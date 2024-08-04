Large crowds come out to bounce house park in East Hartford

A unique, pop-up theme park in East Hartford has kids and families jumping for joy.

The company, The Big Bounce America, tours around the country with their giant bounce houses, inflatable slides and obstacle courses.

This weekend was their first time back in Connecticut since the pandemic.

The event is being held in an open field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Despite the cloudy and humid weather Sunday morning, many parents came out to the park to explore the inflatables, and they say they were impressed.

"I think I'm more excited than he is," said Sharon Hecht, who came in from New York.

"We decided to come because it's really close. We're always in the area, and I mean it looks pretty epic so why not," said Jennifer Gadalinski of Bristol.

The largest bounce house on site is called The Castle. It's 26,000 square feet, and it's packed with activity. Inside are places to climb, shoot hoops, race one another, and dance to music.

"This is on another level. When I saw the tickets and that they were coming so close to Connecticut, I was like I got to get the tickets," said Taryn Long of Bristol.

Event supervisor Giorgio Lord says there are more than six interactive bounce houses on site along with food vendors and places to cool down.

"At the end of the day, it allows everyone to get in touch with their inner child. Everybody just kind of gets to let loose and enjoy the inflatables," Lord said.

Participants can purchase tickets on The Big Bounce America website. The day is also broken up into kid, teen, and adult sessions. Socks are required inside the bounce houses.

The park will be back open for the second and final weekend next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 9 - 11.