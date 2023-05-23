Large Fight Involving High Schoolers in Enfield Under Investigation

Enfield Police are investigating what they describe to be a large-scale disturbance on Pearl Street Tuesday afternoon.

The police department said they were able to put an end to the fight, which appears to have started Monday night.

Authorities said two girls from Enfield High School continued the argument into today with friends via social media.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police said no arrests have been made.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Two students sustained minor injuries - one has a black eye and the other was bitten, according to police. No additional information was immediately available.