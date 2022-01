Firefighters are battling a large fire at the Midway Plaza on Flanders Road in the Niantic section of East Lyme.

Images and video from the scene show flames shooting through the roof of part of the building.

The call came in just before 5 p.m., police said.

There were people inside at the time of the fire but everyone was able to get out uninjured, according to police.

Large fire in East Lyme/Niantic just a bit ago. Radar on Long Island detected a smoke plume more than 5,000 feet high shortly after 5 p.m. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/M8iy8wXLUZ — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) January 31, 2022

Flanders Road is closed between Industrial Park Road and Society Road.