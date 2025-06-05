Stamford

Large fire destroys auto repair shop in Stamford

By Angela Fortuna

Stamford Fire Department

A large fire broke out in Stamford and destroyed an auto repair shop Wednesday night.

Stamford firefighters responded to the business located at 30 Dyke Ln. around 5:30 p.m.

Crews found smoke and fire coming from the main garage door and windows of the single-story commercial auto repair and auto body shop.

Smoke from the fire spread into the nearby area, creating zero visibility conditions within the neighborhood, the fire department said.

A second alarm was struck and additional crews were called in. The fire was brought under control within 45 minutes and the bulk of the damage was confined to the auto repair shop.

An adjacent building also sustained minor damage, crews said.

An employee sustained a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt.

The city's fire marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

