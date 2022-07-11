HINGHAM

RAW VIDEO: Fire Decimates Multi-Million Dollar Home in Hingham, Mass.

Neighbors said the family that lives in the home on Mann Street had moved in just two weeks ago

By Marc Fortier and Abbey Niezgoda

NBC Universal, Inc.

A massive fire destroyed a multi-million dollar home in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. on Mann Street. Video from nearby showed heavy flames and smoke that could be seen for miles around.

According to Zillow, the home was sold on June 10 for $3.2 million. As of Monday afternoon all that remained of the building was its chimney.

A nanny and young boy were reportedly at home when the fire broke out, and a painter was also doing work on the second floor. Everyone made it out of the building safely.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
The smoke from the fire on Mann Street was so intense it could be seen on weather radar.

Neighbors said the family that lives in the home moved in just two weeks ago.

One family that lives across the street said they have holes in their roof from wind-blown embers and their fence briefly caught fire. Some neighbors were seen spraying down their homes with water to keep the fire from spreading.

"Three's like three holes in the top of our roof that they had to take care of and the back fence was on fire," resident Matt Sullivan said. "It's all charred up."

PHOTOS: Massive Fire Destroys Building in Hingham

Four other nearby homes were damaged in all.

"This is the largest fire we've had in four or five years," Fire Chief Steve Murphy said. "The wind is definitely a factor being up on the hill like this. You can see it's still blowing a little bit, but when we first arrived it was more significant at the time."

https://twitter.com/tconcannon20/status/1546545905180065793?s=20&t=XoH5TedvkAru2PC6szGCow

The Plymouth and Norfolk county fire services Twitter accounts said Scituate, Rockland, Braintree, Weymouth and Hull were among the fire departments that responded to the scene.

Rockland firefighters were also on hand.

The Salvation Army of Massachusetts said it was also responding to the fire.

There is still no word on how the fire started, but witnesses said flames were first spotted on the porch. The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

HINGHAMMassachusettsfire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us