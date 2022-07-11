RAW VIDEO: Fire Decimates Multi-Million Dollar Home in Hingham, Mass.

A massive fire destroyed a multi-million dollar home in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. on Mann Street. Video from nearby showed heavy flames and smoke that could be seen for miles around.

According to Zillow, the home was sold on June 10 for $3.2 million. As of Monday afternoon all that remained of the building was its chimney.

A nanny and young boy were reportedly at home when the fire broke out, and a painter was also doing work on the second floor. Everyone made it out of the building safely.

The smoke from the fire on Mann Street was so intense it could be seen on weather radar.

Neighbors said the family that lives in the home moved in just two weeks ago.

One family that lives across the street said they have holes in their roof from wind-blown embers and their fence briefly caught fire. Some neighbors were seen spraying down their homes with water to keep the fire from spreading.

Nanny and young boy were home at the time the fire broke out. Both are okay. A painter was doing work on the second floor, but witness thought it started on the porch. Cause is under investigation. Video: Dawn Martel. @NBC10Boston @necn pic.twitter.com/2yzXdhBMa5 — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) July 11, 2022

"Three's like three holes in the top of our roof that they had to take care of and the back fence was on fire," resident Matt Sullivan said. "It's all charred up."

Four other nearby homes were damaged in all.

"This is the largest fire we've had in four or five years," Fire Chief Steve Murphy said. "The wind is definitely a factor being up on the hill like this. You can see it's still blowing a little bit, but when we first arrived it was more significant at the time."

The Plymouth and Norfolk county fire services Twitter accounts said Scituate, Rockland, Braintree, Weymouth and Hull were among the fire departments that responded to the scene.

Rockland firefighters were also on hand.

The Salvation Army of Massachusetts said it was also responding to the fire.

There is still no word on how the fire started, but witnesses said flames were first spotted on the porch. The investigation is ongoing.