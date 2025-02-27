West Hartford

Large iguana found in residential area of West Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

West Hartford Animal Control

Animal control officers are caring for a large iguana that was found in a residential area of West Hartford.

West Hartford police responded to Westmoreland Drive after a resident reported seeing the reptile outside.

It's unclear how the iguana got there. Officers quickly removed the animal and brought it to safety.

They're asking anyone with information to contact West Hartford Animal Control at 860-570-8818.

