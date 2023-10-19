Hamden

Large police investigation underway in Hamden

A large police presence could be seen in the area of Fairview Avenue in Hamden late Thursday night.

It's unclear what specifically police are investigating. The surrounding area appears to be blocked off with police tape.

An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene saw members of the bomb squad at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

