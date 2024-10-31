Hartford

Man injured in shooting near 7-Eleven in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

An investigation is underway after a reported shooting on Park Road in Hartford.

Authorities were called to the 7-Eleven convenience store just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital with injuries. He was alert and conscious at the scene, but the extent of his injuries is unknown, according to police.

There is a large police presence in the area. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

