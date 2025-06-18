North Haven

Large police presence closes Hartford Turnpike in North Haven

A large police presence has closed a section of Hartford Turnpike in North Haven on Wednesday morning.

Police said Hartford Turnpike is currently closed between Skiff Street and School Drive.

At this time, North Haven police and the South Central Regional SWAT Team are at the scene for an incident. Investigators did not release any specific details about the incident they are there for.

The incident is described by police as contained and no injuries have been reported.

Anyone nearby is urged to avoid the area.

It's unclear how long the closure will last for.

