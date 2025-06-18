Large police presence closes Hartford Turnpike in North Haven

A large police presence has closed a section of Hartford Turnpike in North Haven on Wednesday morning.

Police said Hartford Turnpike is currently closed between Skiff Street and School Drive.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

At this time, North Haven police and the South Central Regional SWAT Team are at the scene for an incident. Investigators did not release any specific details about the incident they are there for.

The incident is described by police as contained and no injuries have been reported.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Anyone nearby is urged to avoid the area.

It's unclear how long the closure will last for.