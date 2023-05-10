north haven

Large Police Presence on Route 40 Connector in North Haven After Robbery, Chase Crash

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a liquor store in Hamden and have taken one person into custody after a crash on the Route 40 Connector in North Haven, according to Hamden police.

Hamden police said one person is in custody and authorities are trying to determine whether anyone else was in the vehicle.

There is a large police presence in the area of the Route 40 Connector in North Haven and police are urging people to avoid the area. They said there was a pursuit after a robbery that ended in a crash.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

north haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us