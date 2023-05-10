Large Police Presence on Route 40 Connector in North Haven After Robbery, Chase Crash

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a liquor store in Hamden and have taken one person into custody after a crash on the Route 40 Connector in North Haven, according to Hamden police.

Hamden police said one person is in custody and authorities are trying to determine whether anyone else was in the vehicle.

There is a large police presence in the area of the Route 40 Connector in North Haven and police are urging people to avoid the area. They said there was a pursuit after a robbery that ended in a crash.

No additional information was immediately available.