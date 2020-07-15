Investigation in Branford Tied to Missing East Haven Woman: Police

A police investigation outside a Branford restaurant is tied to the search for a missing East Haven mother, Branford police confirmed Wednesday.

Branford Police Detective Lt. Dominick Eula confirmed a scene outside LoMonaco’s Ristorante on Main Street is tied to the search for 27-year-old Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca.

Popoca's family reported her missing on July 3 and said she had been missing since the night of June 30, or the early morning hours of July 1.

Her husband told investigators that their 7-year-old daughter called him while he was at work and said her mother was not home when she woke up.

After getting the call, Popoca’s husband went home, found his daughter at home alone.

Eula said they were in the early stages of processing the scene and did not specify what, if anything, has been found. The investigation seems to be focused behind a dumpster.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes division is assisting and East Haven police are also on scene.