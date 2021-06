A 13-year-old young woman who was reported missing from Manchester Thursday night was found dead on Friday morning, according to Manchester police.

She was reported missing at 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening and was found dead at 8:30 a.m. in the South Adams Apartments, police said.

The investigation is underway and there is a large police presence at Flint Drive and Adams Street.