Newington

Large Police Presence on Berlin Turnpike in Newington

NBC Connecticut

A police investigation is underway in Newington on Saturday.

There's a large police presence on the Berlin Turnpike near Hoffman's Guns for the Good Guys.

NBC Connecticut

Newington Fire Department is also at the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

NBC Connecticut

Caution tape is up near the gun store and another building.

NBC Connecticut

Our crew at the scene says there are multiple police officers outside with rifles and others are in the bucket of a ladder truck.

Local

Hartford 2 hours ago

I-91 South in Hartford Reopens Following Vehicle Fire

East Haven 3 hours ago

Man From Madison Killed in One-Car Crash in East Haven

NBC Connecticut has a crew at the scene and will update this story as details become available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Newington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us