Large Police Presence on Berlin Turnpike in Newington

A police investigation is underway in Newington on Saturday.

There's a large police presence on the Berlin Turnpike near Hoffman's Guns for the Good Guys.

Newington Fire Department is also at the scene.

Caution tape is up near the gun store and another building.

Our crew at the scene says there are multiple police officers outside with rifles and others are in the bucket of a ladder truck.

NBC Connecticut has a crew at the scene and will update this story as details become available.