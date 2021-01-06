Large Police Presence in Hartford After Shooting Involving Officer

There is a large police presence on Enfield Street in Hartford after a shooting involving an officer, according to Hartford police.

Part of the street has been closed and police have asked an NBC Connecticut crew at the scene to push back due to a gas leak.

NBC Connecticut crews have also seen state police at the scene.

Police have closed several streets. They have allowed residents at the corner of Enfield and Capen streets to pull their cars in and out past the caution tape.

No additional information was immediately available.