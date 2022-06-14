Harmony Montgomery Search Leads Investigators to Father's Former NH Home

A large search was underway Tuesday at a home in Manchester, New Hampshire, where the father and stepmother of Harmony Montgomery used to live.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella's office said numerous local, state and federal agencies would be on Union Street near Orange Street where Adam and Kayla Montgomery previously lived in the continued search for the missing girl who was last seen in late 2019 when she was 5 years old.

Nobody has been charged in connection with her disappearance but her, father Adam Montgomery, and stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, are facing charges related to the case.

Several law enforcement agencies continue to collect evidence and search the former apartment of Harmony Montgomery’s father and step mother on Union St in Manchester, NH. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/HtNTSQDGaU — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) June 14, 2022

Police continue to investigate Harmony’s disappearance, which they believe occurred between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10 of 2019. But she wasn't reported missing until about two years later.

Harmony had been living with the pair in Manchester when she was last seen. Harmony's mom has said she believes her daughter is still alive and is praying for her safe return.

Harmony's stepmother, 31-year-old Kayla Montgomery, was recently arrested on two counts of perjury for lying to a grand jury about a prior work location and the time of a work shift. She waived her arraignment earlier this month.

Kayla Montgomery was previously charged with theft by deception after police said she falsely claimed that her stepdaughter was living with her in order to collect welfare benefits. She has pleaded not guilty and was released on bail last month.

Adam Montgomery, Harmony’s father, has been indicted on an assault charge alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. He’s also accused of unrelated firearms theft charges and has pleaded not guilty.

A report from the Office of the Child Advocate found that Massachusetts failed Harmony Montgomery, who disappeared at the age of 5 in 2019.

The Office of the Child Advocate in Massachusetts released the findings of a multi-system investigation into the case last month, which found that her overall safety and wellbeing were not prioritized.

The report offered details about Harmony's tumultuous childhood, including that she was placed in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families in 2014, when she was two months old. She remained in the custody of the DCF until February 2019, when a judge granted custody to her father, Adam Montgomery, despite his extensive criminal history.

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating Harmony. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to her rescue at 603-203-6060.

No further information was immediately available.