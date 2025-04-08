Large sewage spill in East Windsor portion of Connecticut River has been repaired

The CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said a large sewage spill in the Connecticut River has been temporarily repaired.

People were advised to avoid parts of the Connecticut River after hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage spilled into it on Thursday.

DEEP officials said a major sewage line break was reported in East Windsor, and people were advised to avoid doing anything in the water from East Windsor downstream to at least Hartford.

The break was reported in the area of South Water Street. East Windsor town officials discovered the break in a large sanitary sewer line located adjacent to the Connecticut River.

Officials said there's no longer an elevated public safety risk, and flows in the Connecticut River had returned to normal seasonal conditions. DEEP said the spill was significantly diluted by recent rainfall and river movement.

Because of the break, about 300,000 gallons of untreated sewage went into the river.

The town of East Windsor stopped the release of sewage through an emergency bypass repair. Officials said a long-term fix is currently being developed.

People are being advised to avoid any recreational activities where you could come in contact with the river. This includes fishing and boating.

East Windsor's First Selectman Jason Bowsza told NBC Connecticut that the infrastructure is old, and it's unknown whether the state of town will pay for repairs.

"It could simply be a product of wear and tear, it could be a number of things and anything more than that would be speculative," Bowsza said.

DEEP said they're conducting instream sampling to confirm water quality has returned to normal levels.