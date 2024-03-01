Large state police presence at a home in Bolton

There is a large police presence on Meadow Road in Bolton.

Several state police vehicles can be seen lining the street.

According to state police, troopers from Troop K in Colchester responded to Bolton for what they say was an "assist citizen" call at a home there.

At least one person at that location was taken to the hospital, but they did not release any details on why that person needed hospitalization.

No other information was immediately available.