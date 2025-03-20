Large truck fire causes Xfinity outage in Colchester

An Xfinity outage caused by a large fire is impacting hundreds of people in Colchester.

A spokesperson told NBC Connecticut that a large truck fire in town caused damage to their network Wednesday evening.

More than 2,000 outages have been reported, their website states.

Crews are responding and service is expected to be restored by 4 a.m., according to their website.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"Our team is on site working to repair and restore services as quickly and safely as possible," the spokesperson said. "We apologize to those impacted — we know any time without service can be frustrating."

No additional information was immediately available.

NBC Connecticut's parent company, Comcast, owns and operates Xfinity Services.