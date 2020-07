Howe's Drug & Medical in Milford, the last independently-owned pharmacy in town, has closed its doors, the Chamber of Commerce confirmed Tuesday.

Howe's was a Milford staple, having been in business for more than 100 years.

According to the company's website, the store was founded in 1911 and moved to its current location on Broad Street in the early 1950s.

A note on Howe's door informed customers that the pharmacy is closed and that prescriptions can be filled at CVS.