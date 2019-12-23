Last-Minute Shoppers Cash In On Holiday Deals

It’s the holiday shopping rush and there are plenty of deals to go around. Some retailers are pulling out all of stops to get you in the door.

They’re offering discounts as high as 40 to 50 percent. That means big savings for Shawn Tyson.

“I’m a last-minute shopper. You get the best deaI like that sometimes. I don’t mind the traffic. I don’t mind the crowds…it’s not too bad,” he explained.

Last-minute shoppers made the mad dash to area shopping centers Monday. Laurie Gouger stopped by the Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk in South Windsor to get all her gifts before the big day.

“Little things to fill in stockings to give to people I wasn’t’ expecting from people, but are apparently coming,” said Laurie Gouger.

Amy Morgan wouldn’t miss out on a bargain.

“You get in the Christmas spirit last minute," she said.



And when we met her husband, Thomas, we just had to ask.

“Did anyone ever tell you, you look like Santa Claus?”

Thomas Morgan replied: “Yeah, I get that a little. The kids here like it….you know.”

Speaking of kids, one little guy said the holiday season means more to him than just gifts under the tree.

“It’s not about presents. It’s all about family being together that’s the holiday spirit that’s the only thing the holiday means,” said Ryan James Gouger.

The National Retail Federation said consumers will spend on average $1,000 this holiday season, which is up four percent from last year. The reason? Many said they are in good financial shape and willing to spend more on gifts. Retailers are fully prepared to meet their needs.