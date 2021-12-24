Last-Minute Shopping in a Picturesque Downtown Mystic

Visiting Connecticut from California this Christmas, the Kozlowski family was excited to do their last-minute shopping in Mystic.

"It's very Hallmark movie," said Ellen Kozlowski, as she shopped with her two daughters.

"It definitely puts you in the mood and makes you want to go shopping," added her daughter, Paris.

The Kozlowski family joined dozens of the other shoppers in Mystic this Christmas Eve, visiting small businesses and enjoying the fresh snow.

"Couldn't have asked for better weather or the better backdrop for everything," said Sarah Glasfeld. She was shopping with her brother, John, who had just flew in from the west coast.

"Frosting on the cake," said John Glasfeld. "It's just a wonderful way to cap off the entire season and come back here."

The small businesses in town love the last-minute shoppers.

"Our inventory has been going like crazy," said Noelle Deniger, an employee at Hang the Moon. "It's just so nice seeing everyone support us."

The team at Bank Square Books agreed.

"We are loving the shoppers. They are flying in, getting their stuff, flying out," said Ruth Way, assistant manager at the locally-owned bookstore. "It means truly everything. If they didn't do that, we simply wouldn't be able to stay open."

For any last-minute shoppers still out there, many of the small businesses have an e-gift card option. They say it is a great way to still support them.