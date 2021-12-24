Mystic

Last-Minute Shopping in a Picturesque Downtown Mystic

People spent Christmas Eve in Downtown Mystic, last-minute shopping and taking in the snowy views.

By Siobhan McGirl

NBC Connecticut

Visiting Connecticut from California this Christmas, the Kozlowski family was excited to do their last-minute shopping in Mystic.

"It's very Hallmark movie," said Ellen Kozlowski, as she shopped with her two daughters.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

"It definitely puts you in the mood and makes you want to go shopping," added her daughter, Paris.

The Kozlowski family joined dozens of the other shoppers in Mystic this Christmas Eve, visiting small businesses and enjoying the fresh snow.

"Couldn't have asked for better weather or the better backdrop for everything," said Sarah Glasfeld. She was shopping with her brother, John, who had just flew in from the west coast.

"Frosting on the cake," said John Glasfeld. "It's just a wonderful way to cap off the entire season and come back here."

The small businesses in town love the last-minute shoppers.

"Our inventory has been going like crazy," said Noelle Deniger, an employee at Hang the Moon. "It's just so nice seeing everyone support us."

Local

vernon barbershop 15 mins ago

Vernon Barbershop Draws Large Crowd For Holiday Guest

police pursuit 47 mins ago

Police Pursuit Leads to Arrest After Evading Car Crash in Vernon

The team at Bank Square Books agreed.

"We are loving the shoppers. They are flying in, getting their stuff, flying out," said Ruth Way, assistant manager at the locally-owned bookstore. "It means truly everything. If they didn't do that, we simply wouldn't be able to stay open."

For any last-minute shoppers still out there, many of the small businesses have an e-gift card option. They say it is a great way to still support them.

Christmas Eve Hours: Here’s When Major Stores Will Be Open Friday

This article tagged under:

MysticChristmasSHOPPINGlast-minute shopping
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us