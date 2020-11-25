Last-Minute Thanksgiving Shoppers Flood Grocery Stores

The day before Thanksgiving is typically a very busy one for grocery stores, and this year seems to be no exception.

“We’ll still do the turkey and share recipes and send some of the goodies out,” said shopper Maysoon Tawfik.

For some, it’s almost tradition to do Thanksgiving shopping the night before. Whether grabbing the entire meal or just picking up a few last-minute items, Stew Leonard’s in Newington was busy. Pies were stacked up high and bags of stuffing filled the shelves. Many people are still having a traditional Thanksgiving dinner but scaled down.

“It’s my favorite time of the year, and it’s a time I look forward to being with family and friends. But this year it’s going to be virtual,” said Tawfik.

To make up for that, Tawfik filled her cart with cookies and other treats. She’ll drop them off on Thursday, along with other homemade items, to family and send her love from a distance. She’s not the only one connecting virtually this year.

“It’s just quiet, just my immediate family. My elderly parents can’t join us, but I’m on the phone with them, Zooming with them, on the phone with mom cooking,” said shopper Tracy Merritt.

Merritt searched for a last-minute turkey to cook on Thanksgiving, and it’ll be a lot smaller than in years past. Stew Leonard’s says those smaller turkeys have been flying out of the coolers with many sticking to a celebration that’ll keep them home.

“It’s just going to be the immediate family and not have the parents over. So it’s just going to be us going to get a smaller turkey,” said shopper Michael Hwang.

Shoppers say it’s just not worth coming together and risking anyone’s health. While it won’t be the same, there’s still a lot to be thankful for.